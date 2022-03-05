The once raging spread of COVID-19 is now minuscule in Henderson County, according to North East Texas Health District numbers.
Henderson County’s community spread rate was 6.90 on Thursday, well below the 79.53 reported about a month before on Feb. 3. Minuscule community spread means “evidence of isolated cases.”
Of the seven counties served by NET Health, only Gregg County, with 11.29 was not rated minimal spread. Counties falling between 10 and 30 on the scale are rated moderate.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate
The trend of dropping case numbers is common around the US and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines last week on face coverings based on updated data on hospitalizations and infections. “With current high levels of vaccination and high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people,” CDC officials said when the new guidance was announced.
Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County shows 142 lab-confirmed COVID patients in the hospital. Of those 47 were in ICU and 28 on ventilators. The record high number of hospitalizations was set on Sept. 8, 2021, with 822 cases.
As of Sunday, Henderson County’s COVID case total had grown to 12,169 since the beginning of the pandemic. The county began the year with 6,623.
The fatality total was 411, as of Friday and had remained static for the past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.