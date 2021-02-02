January ended with Henderson County COVID-19 statistics showing a decline from the record high numbers of mid-month.
Through Jan. 31, Trauma Service Area G, which includes Henderson County remained below the threshold of 15% of the hospital beds in use for COVID cases.
That’s significant because areas with high hospitalizations are imposed stricter restrictions under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, issued in October.
“Areas with high hospitalizations means any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15%,” Abbott said.
For more than a month, TSG-9 had been riding a wave of more than 15%. The streak broke on Friday, when the percentage fell to 14.48% and stayed below the threshold the following day. If the number stays below 15% for a full seven days, the tighter restrictions, such as limiting restaurants to 50% capacity, can be loosened. Still the number is precariously close to the tipping point.
The number of beds in use hit 684 on Jan. 6. That dropped to 443 on Jan. 29.
As of Sunday, Henderson County was running 5.85 confirmed cases for each 1,000 residents. That’s more than the 4.18 shown in Anderson County, but far below the 10.58 in Navarro County.
NET Health reported a total of 471 cases had been confirmed in Henderson County for the previous 14 days. The confirmed cases peaked at 186 on Jan. 13. Two weeks later, on the 27th, 91 were reported. On the 31st, the total was 13.
The Henderson County has 4,905 cases accounted for since the count began last March. The death toll since the pandemic began had reached 128. For Athens, confirmed cases numbered 1,873 with 33 fatalities.
