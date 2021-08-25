Local health care agencies have not seen any relief in COVID-19 spread recently as hospital beds continued to fill in the Trauma Services District that includes Henderson County.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers show the Trauma Services District-G had 645 in the hospital due to the pandemic on Saturday, up from 381 two weeks ago.
The COVID cases accounted for 23.18% of the total beds on Sunday. The last time the county was under 15% was Aug. 2.
Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last year, any Trauma Service Area-G with a hospitalization rate of more than 15% for seven days was in danger of COVID-19 related restrictions. A new order, issued July 29, Abbott removed local official’s authority to impose limits on business capacity or order wearing of masks.
By Saturday, the number who had been tested for the virus was 52,389, an increase or more than 3,000 from two weeks ago. The tests have confirmed 4,750 cases. Active cases account for 12% of the total.
Henderson County county has recorded several COVID-19 fatalities in August. Two weeks ago the county had 204. On Monday, the number was 212. Athens had 45 a total of 45 deaths since the counting began in March 2020. A death is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical official attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death.
As the number of cases increase, NET Health statistics show the death rate declining slightly from 1.8% at the start of August, to 1.7%.
The latest NET Health report on community spread shows Henderson County with a substantial spread. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the statistical average number of persons within each county who have tested COVID-positive within the past seven days. As of the latest report on Thursday, Henderson County’s rate had expanded to 53.87., well above the 35 threshold for substantial spread. Only Anderson County, among the seven served by NET Health remained below the substantial spread category, with a score of 17.51.
