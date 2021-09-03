As area COVID cases continue to surge, several school districts have been forced to close temporarily or opted to extend the holiday weekend to clean and disinfect campuses.
Cross Roads Independent School Districts closed all campuses until Tuesday, Sept. 7 due to increasing student and staff illnesses.
“This decision was made due to increasing student and staff illnesses and absenteeism. Our concern is the continued health and well-being of our students, staff and community. Please help us in getting the word out as you can. Thoughts go out to those who are sick and families of those affected. We hope everyone will return Tuesday healthy and ready to resume all activities.”
Malakoff ISDalso closed its campuses Friday, with plans to reopen Tuesday. According to the district, the decision was made “to respond to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution.”
Last week, the district closed Tool Elementary School. The campus was cleaned and sanitized before reopening Aug. 30.
Trinidad and Eustace ISDsannounced theywould close Friday to clean. The schools will reopen Tuesday.
“At this point, it’s not the number of COVID-19 cases, it just gives us an opportunity to deep clean Friday without people here,” Trinidad ISD stated.
According to Trinidad ISD’s COVID dashboard,there were six active cases as of Aug. 26. Eustace ISD Reported 42 cases last week.
“While we do have some positive COVID cases in the district, we are experiencing multiple illnesses at our lower grade levels. We have the stomach flu, strep, and RSV going around at our lower grades. We are going to use this extra day to get separation and try to break the chain of the stomach flu and strep,” stated EISD Superintendent Coy Holcombe.
Due to a rapid rise in cases throughout the district, Kemp ISDclosed Aug. 25 through 27, resuming Aug. 30. That Friday night's varsity football game with Kemp and Palmer was also canceled.
In Kemp ISD,97 active caseswere reportedas of Sept. 2, according to the district’s dashboard.
The county’s largest school district, Athens ISD, also tracks cases through its online dashboard, updated each Monday. As of Aug. 30, there are 34 active cases among staff and students; 159 total cases have been reported throughout AISD since July 26.
In Brownsboro ISD, 98 cases are currently active; 190 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 16, according to the district’s dashboard.
If you or a member of any school district has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as fever, sore throat, uncontrolled cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain or a severe headache, or have lab-confirmed COVID-19, please notify your campus immediately. If your student is sick, please keep them at home.
