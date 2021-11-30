One year ago, as the holiday season approached, health officials braced for a marked increase in COVID-19 cases – and that’s just what they got.
This year, with more immunity and more people vaccinated, they are anxiously awaiting the results of shoppers crowding the stores and families gathering for Thanksgiving feasts.
Figures released the day before Thanksgiving show Henderson County with a spread rate of 6.73, well within the range of minimal spread. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
One reporting date last November showed Henderson County at 29.97. That number continued to climb until a rate of above 55 in early January. On Jan. 13, the county had a record 186 hospitalizations. That was only eclipsed by the 188 recorded Sept. 8.
On Thursday, NET Health was showing 6,485 confirmed cases in the county with a 1.8% death rate. Athens accounted for 3,183 of the cases.
NET Health advises residents to protect themselves and their families and get fully vaccinated for the holiday season. Henderson County tests had risen to 74,139 as of Monday.
Those who have not been vaccinated can go the Texas Department of State Health Services web site and click on “Find a vaccine.” Several area pharmacies offer vaccinations, as does the NET Health headquarters in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.