The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Friday, April 30 at the Senior Citizens Building at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Complex.
The Moderna vaccine will be given and no appointment is needed. Those 65 years and over will be prioritized, but anyone 18 and over can come to the clinic. Up to 500 vaccinations will be available.
For more information, please contact Henderson County at 903-675-6157.
