Henderson County officials are watching the COVID-19 case count following the re-opening of the state and Easter holidays, but so far the local number has not increased rapidly.
Henderson County’s community spread level NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate was at 6.73 on April 15, after 3.63 the week before. The rate had bottomed out at 2.42 on April 1. Anything under 10 on the scale is considered a minimal amount of cases.
NET Health calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000.
Hospitalizations for the Trauma Services Area-G, which includes a population of just under 1 million residents, and Henderson County bottomed out at 56 on April 8. The number had increased to 74 by April 18. The peak was 684 on Jan. 7.
For both the City of Athens and Henderson County, the death toll has been the same for several days. Athens has stalled at 41 and Henderson County 110 fatalities. For the county, the case total was 5,768 Athens had 2,174.
At the City Council meeting on April 12, without fanfare, Athens rescinded the disaster declaration that had been issued last spring concerning the pandemic.
Henderson County, as of Monday had more than 34,966 vaccine doses allocated. More than 30% had received the first dose and more than 23% had taken the second.
Meanwhile the Texas Division of Emergency Management has scheduled another pair of immunization clinics for the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Complex administering the Moderna vaccine.
The first is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 and the second is the same hours on April 30.
There is no appointment needed.
