Area COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high and Community Spread is now substantial in Henderson and neighboring counties, according to information released Thursday from North East Texas Health District.
At latest report, Henderson County has 676 active confirmed cases and 347 probable active cases, with a death toll of 133.
“The spread is now as high now as it has ever been” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “It shows no sign of abating.”
NET Health showed all seven of its counties in substantial spread, as of the latest seven-day report released, Thursday. Previously Anderson County had been tracking below the substantial spread rate of 30, but was showing 44.29 in the new report. Henderson County again saw an increase, from 53.35 to 67.68.
Trauma Services Area-G serves a large portion of Northeast Texas, including Tyler and Longview, with a combined population of about 980,000. Hospitals in the area have 2,698 fully staffed beds. Of those, 711 were filled with COVID patients as of Friday, the most recorded since the start of the pandemic. That accounts for 26.5% of the beds.
Occupancy of more then 15% of the beds by COVID patients is considered high. The service area has been tracking high for more than a week.
“The vast amount of those in hospitals are un-vaccinated,” McKinney said.
More than 35,000 residents are now reported as fully vaccinated. More than 53,000 doses have been administered. More than 28,000 of which have been given by pharmacies.
Many county residents have responded to the increase in COVID cases and received vaccinations.
“We had 1,331 doses administered last week,” McKinney said. “For the past four weeks we’ve averaged 1,000 doses. In June and July we averaged about 420.
The COVID cases are straining hospital facilities and personnel, who must also treat patients dealing with non-COVID illnesses. Extra precautions have to be used to keep those patients safe, leading to restriction of visitors.
With limited amount of staff in the hospitals and health care facilities, those who may need to be hospitalized or need a higher level of care may not be able to get the quality of care that is needed at this time.
The COVID outbreak affects not only hospitals, but all kinds of businesses and offices that are without multiple workers at a given time after testing positive.
“At one time Henderson County government had more than 30 employees out, although that has come down some since,” McKinney said.
He said those who are sick should stay home to protect their co-workers.
McKinney said scientists have a couple of theories concerning the current spike. One is that it will start to recede in September, another stretches it to mid-October, but in meantime, no one knows how high the case total will go before that occurs.
“The virus will continue to spread as long as there is fuel, that’s people who haven’t had either the disease or been vaccinated,” McKinney said.
Precautions like wearing masks, maintaining distancing and wiping down surfaces are currently the best ways of avoiding getting the virus or spreading it, McKinney said.
