After several weeks of decline, Henderson County's COVID-19 spread rate moved up slightly in the NET-Health seven-day report released Thursday.
The rate of 2.24 was up from 1.55 reported the week before, but remained well with within the minimal spread range of 10 or below. Minimal community spread means “evidence of isolated cases.”
Putting the new rate in perspective, it had blown up to 79.53 about two months before, on Feb. 3.
Of the seven counties served by NET Health, all were well within the minimal spread range. Rains County, actually, reported zero spread. Anderson County has dropped to .74.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County shows 36 lab-confirmed COVID patients in the hospital. The total was more than 500 in late January.
As of Sunday, Henderson County’s COVID case total since the beginning of the pandemic, had grown to 12,219, an increase of 50 in the past two weeks. The county began the year with 6,623.
Fatalities totaled 422, with one recorded on the March 30 report.
The Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker shows the virus trending downward in March and early April, nationwide. The tracker shows Henderson County’s level as low. The case rate per-100,000 population was 8.46. Only 3.4% of the staffed, inpatient beds was in use for a COVID patient.
As of April 1, more than 32,000 residents had two vaccination shots. Another 12,940 had two shots plus a booster. Of those 65 and older, 59.7% had two shots, plus a booster.
