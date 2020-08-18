Several employees have contacted the Athens Review regarding their employers alleged mishandling of COVID-19 cases in the workplace. Concerned employees say they are scared to go to work and inadequate or a complete lack of sanitization and precaution is being done.
If you feel that your employer is not following guidelines or putting you at risk, you can call NetHealth at 903-535-0020 or visit online at www.nethealthcovid19.org. You can also report to the Texas State Health Department.
The Center for Disease Control states it is every business owner and employees' responsibility to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. Employers need to provide a safe environment for employees to work and conduct a hazard assessment of the workplace identifying them and reduce them.
Several instructions are given by the CDC and White House:
“Employers should develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with Federal, State, and local regulations and guidance, and informed by industry best practices, including:
• Social distancing and protective equipment
• Temperature checks
• Sanitation
• Use and disinfection of common and high-traffic area
Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.”
If you or a family member have any symptoms, inform your supervisor and stay home. CDC has recommended precautions online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html
If an employee appears to have symptoms upon arrival or during the work day, they should be separated immediately and sent home.
Employers should have a plan in place for safe transport home or to the doctor in case they are unable to drive themselves if they become sick during the day.
If an employer has a case of COVID-19, the CDC says that it is not necessary in most cases to shut down. Instead, the CDC suggests closing off the areas most used by the employee and waiting 24 hours before disinfecting to reduce further spread. This minimizes potential for other employees to be exposed to respiratory droplets. If unable to wait 24 hours, wait as long as possible. During that time open windows and doors to increase circulation.
Continue routine cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces such as time clocks, door knobs, and machinery. The CDC recommends cleaning with soap and water before disinfecting and then use products that meet Environmental Protection Agency criteria for SARS/COVID-19. Use personal protective equipment while using these products.
Determine which employees may have been exposed to the virus and may need to take additional precautions including self-quarantine for 14 days:
• Most workplaces should follow the Public Health Recommendations for Community-Related Exposure and instruct potentially exposed employees to stay home for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms. CDC recommends telework when possible.
During that 14 day period the Public Health Recommendations for community related exposure are:
• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least six feet) from others at all times
• Self-monitor for symptoms
• Check temperature twice a day
• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19
• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop
• People who have tested positive and have had mild to moderate symptoms can be around others after:
• 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
• In addition other symptoms of COVID-19 should be improving. Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery
Most people do not require testing to decide when they can be around others; however, if your healthcare provider recommends testing, they will let you know when you can resume being around others based on your test results.
If a person has had severe COVID-19 or are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests they might need to stay home longer than 10 days and up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared. Persons who are severely immunocompromised may require testing to determine when they can be around others. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information.
If you have a concern regarding your work environment and COVID-19 safety, Local calls can be directed to OSHA-Dallas Area Office 1100 East Campbell Road Suite 250, Richardson, TX 75081, 972-952-1330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.