The slide in the number of COVID-19 patients continued this week in Henderson County according to Texas Department of State Health Services reports.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Trauma Service Area-G was 56 Thursday, a new low since the numbers have been tracked. The previous number was 58 on June 28.
“I was excited to see that,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “ Only 1.88% of beds were filled with COVID patients, Thursday.”
DSHS records showed there were 10 new cases logged on April 6, none on April 7 and 8. No fatalities have been reported during the week.
Total cases reached 5,728, with 5,476 of the patients recovered. The number of fatalities county wide remained at 110, with 41 in Athens. The numbers can differ depending on he source.
With spring bringing an increase in group activities, such as Easter services, egg hunts and the Henderson County Livestock Show, McKinney will be watching the numbers closely for the next couple of weeks. The biggest surge in cases came from Halloween through a couple of weeks after New Year’s Day.
“Usually it followed by about 14 to 28 days,” McKinney said. “We peaked on Jan. 7.”
McKinney said advantages over the early days of the pandemic is people are becoming more trusting of the vaccine and the testing is proving to be reliable.
As of Thursday, Henderson County residents had been administered 27,055 doses of vaccine. Data released shows 24.7% of eligible residents have received at least one dose, while 15.5% have had two.
McKinney said about 49% of those 65 and older had received one dose and 34% both.
“The vaccine has been a game changer,” McKinney said.
McKinney said State Health Services wants to see as many people vaccinated as possible to help guard against variants.
“That’s what they’re most concerned about now,” McKinney said.
Henderson County received new allocations this week for several locations:
Brookshire’s Pharmacy, East Tyler Street, Athens, 100 doses of Johnson and Johnson
Cristus Trinity Mother Frances, State Highway 19 S., Athens, 200 doses of Moderna
Lakeland, Athens, 200 doses of Moderna
Walgreen’s Pharmacy E Tyler Street, Athens, 200 doses of Johnson and Johnson
Brookshires Pharmacy, Highway 31 East Chandler, 100 doses of Johnson and Johnson
Trinity Clinic Chandler, Highway 31 East Chandler, 200 doses of Moderna
Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Seven Points Drive, Seven Points, 100 doses of Johnson and Johnson
Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 3rd Street, Mabank, 100 doses of Johnson and Johnson
Tri-county Family Medicine, West Main St. Mabank, 100 doses of Moderna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.