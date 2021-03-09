With Gov. Greg Abbott's easing of COVID-19 restrictions coming Wednesday, statistics show the virus losing steam in East Texas while vaccine doses increase.
On Sunday, the Trauma Service Area-G reported 153 hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients, the fewest since Sept. 23. The peak was 684 on Jan. 7 as the Christmas-New Year holiday season was ending.
Figures from NET Health show Henderson County added three probable cases on Saturday and none on Sunday. The high was 186 on Jan. 13. The county's most recent fatality due to the virus was on March 1. The highest number of deaths on a single day in the county was five on Dec. 30.
On Saturday, Henderson County's total cases stood at 5,603, of which 4,861 had recovered. The death toll stood at 102. For Athens, total cases numbered 2,132 with 38 fatalities. Chandler ranked next with 769 cases and 15 deaths.
Texas Department of State Health Services statistics show vaccinations throughout the state broken down by Zip Code. Athens code 75751, shows 2,635 who've received at least one dose. Of those, 791 had received two doses and were fully vaccinated.
Henderson County also continued to show improvement in the community spread numbers. The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
For the week of Feb. 25 through March 3, Henderson County's rate was 9.15 which was in the minimal spread category. The county had been rated as substantial spread, with an average of more than 35 for several weeks in January and early February.
Texas Department of Health Services reported that more doses of vaccines are going out this week, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccines are presently available for residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
The following is a list of Henderson County locations getting doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Brookshire's Pharmacy, East Tyler Street, Athens - 200 doses
Christus Trinity Mother Francis, State Highway 19, Athens - 200 doses
Lakeland, 117 Medical Circle, Athens - 200 doses
Medical Associates of Athens, 115 Medical Circle, 200 doses
Walgreens Pharmacy, East Tyler Street, Athens - 200 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy, East Highway 31, Chandler - 200 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy - Seven Points Drive, Seven Points - 200 doses
Brookshire's Pharmacy - 3rd Street, Mabank - 100 doses
Cedar Creek Wellness Group, West Main Street, Mabank - 200 doses
East Texas Community Clinic, West Main Street - 200 doses
Tri-county Family Medicine, Main Street, Mabank - 100 doses
