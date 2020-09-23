The COVID-19 restrictions strained small businesses to the limit, but Athens Economic Development Corporation is giving proprietors a chance to apply for some help.
The deadline to fill out the forms for a chance at a portion of the available $50,000 is Friday, Sept. 25. Both the AEDC board and Athens City Council approved opening up the grants at separate meetings last week.
Councilman Ed McCain said the grant was tabled at a previous council meeting because Congress was at the time debating another stimulus package that might address some of the needs of the small businesses.
"That did not come through, so we brought this back as soon as we could," McCain said.
AEDC Director Joan Ahlers said her organization's board was specific about the businesses they wanted to make eligible for the grant. Those were businesses that were closed by order of Governor Greg Abbott and restaurants.
Businesses are eligible for grants of up to $15,000, but most allocations will probably be smaller, based on the needs of the business.
AEDC Board President Will Traxson said, when the grant was originally approved.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our business community and the AEDC is proud to be able to support those that were most affected by the government shutdown of the small business sectors of our local economy. Through no fault of their own, some local businesses are truly struggling. We are thankful that we are able to help them overcome this trying time and continue to benefit and serve our community.”
Anyone who wishes to apply can go the AEDC website or go to the office at the Athens Partnership Center. A committee of Ahlers, Traxson and board members Morgan Jones and Randy Jones will determine the qualifying applications and award amounts.
