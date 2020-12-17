The Henderson County Commissioners Court, Tuesday, approved an engineering firm for a planned Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation project.
Crescent Heights is seeking a Community Development Block Grant to pay for the planned upgrade to the system that has served the community since 1965.
Operations Manager Karla Tharp said Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. was the only firm to submit a proposal for the job.
“They’re very on target for what we would need,” Tharp said. “They’ve done about 200 grant funded type projects.”
In January, Commissioners Court approved a request from the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation to back its request for funding to expand its water system.
Tharp said growth in the area around Farm-to-Market Roads 59 and 753 created a need for upgrades to the system.
"They're areas where in the past they've used water well systems," Tharp said. "Their systems are drying up and they're reaching out for community water. We don't have a lot of our lines that extend out to this area."
Tharp said Crescent Heights would like to extend the water lines to help alleviate the problem and prepare for growth.
The grants are for a value up to $275,000 and require a local match of a percentage of the total.
In the past, the county has supported other water supply corporations through the Community Development Block Grant program.
Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. has been providing engineering services since 1947. In May 1973, the firm was reorganized under the name Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. with offices in Beaumont, Garland, Houston, Port Arthur, Terrell and Tyler.
“We’re glad they’ll be doing the work for us,” said Scotty Thomas, Precinct 1 Commissioner.
Schaumburg & Polk has done many water and sewer projects around the state, including one for the City of Terrell. The company has been contracted by the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to build a new storage reservoir, restore two three-quarter acre effluent ponds, construct a new 18 inch re-circulation line and wet well.
