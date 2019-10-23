The Henderson County Commissioners Court gave the go-ahead for a property owner to remove trees from the right-of-way on County Road 1313.
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Scotty Thomas said the trees are in the power lines.
"It'll help the landowner, it'll also help Oncor and it will help me, because of the trees falling on the road," Thomas said.
Oncor Electric spokesman Tom Trimble said the company's crews will cut the trees to a safe height, then the trees and debris can be removed them from the right of way.
"The Sunday storm caused that to be moved up a bit." Thomas said. "We had a couple of trees in that same line that fell and knocked out power to 65 or so customers."
Oncor workers came to the area briefly on Sunday to remove enough of the tree branches to get the power restored to those customers.
Commissioners also voted to re-appoint Don Foster to the Naches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District for a four-year term. Foster is the third generation president of Andrews & Foster. He has more than 35 years of experience in the drilling industry, with emphasis on groundwater, environmental and natural resources investigations. Foster is also a licensed water well contractor in 10 states, and holds a Master Water Well Contractor license with the National Groundwater Association.
Commissioners again took no action on instituting a burn ban, due to improved conditions. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said he Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 502 as of Monday, well below the threshold of 575 the county for considering a burn ban. The reading decreased 81 points over the past week.
Because of the sizable drop and a chance of more rain this weekend, Commissioners do not anticipate putting a possible burn ban back on the agenda next week.
Commissioners also authorized payment of bills totaling $253,968.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.