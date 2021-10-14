At a pretrial hearing Wednesday, Judge Scott McKee set a court date of 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 for Kaitlynn Kirkland, a former teacher at Athens ISD, charged with having an improper relationship with a high school student and tampering with evidence.
The Athens Police Department arrested Kaitlynn Kirkland, a former teacher at Athens ISD Friday, July 17, 2020. She was released the same day after posting a $14,500 bond.
According to a press release from AISD, administrators were first made aware in November of 2019 of the allegations which led to the current charges.
The district immediately cooperated with law enforcement, and Child Protective Services was contacted.
Kirkland was placed on leave Nov. 21, and she submitted her resignation the same day.
AISD also reported the alleged conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification.
The district does not have any information at this time to indicate any student was involved other than the student who was identified in the investigation.
"Athens ISD never takes lightly our responsibility to the students placed into our care. We are saddened and disappointed by the alleged behavior of this former employee," AISD stated. "District leadership will continue to take swift action, working in full cooperation with law enforcement, in response to any potential violation of the trust between students and educators."
