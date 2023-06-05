Many people may scroll past a Missing Person post on social media and don’t think much of it, but last week Amy Wood took a second look and ended up helping a family locate a missing McKinney man in Corsicana, almost 100 miles away from his home and a week after he went missing.
Amy, who is a two-time cancer survivor, and her husband Jeff who is from Athens, currently live in McKinney and saw a McKinney Police Department post about Diego Garcia, living with autism and other disabilities, who had told his family he was going to the gas station May 25 and didn’t return home.
There had been frequent posts by the McKinney Police Department, news outlets, and thousands of shares that helped spread the story. Amy says she has been skeptical of missing person reports, as “I always think how in the world would I recognize someone I don’t know? One thing I know for sure is that God’s hand was all over this. There are truly too many coincidences to share.”
After leaving later for Houston than they planned, Amy said they wanted to stop at Chick-fil-A but it was too early for dinner, according to Jeff, so they pulled into a QT in Corsicana to grab snacks.
The parking space they pulled in had a young man sitting at the table in front of it and Amy told Jeff that she thought it was Garcia. While they were inside the QT, Amy found the missing person post and watched the video again to make sure it was him. She then called Detective Moore in McKinney and left a message, which only took a few minutes to have returned.
Det. Moore told her to call 911 and then call him back. During the 5 to 10 minutes it took for the police to get there, Amy said Diego was getting up and asking people for rides. The Woods stayed to keep an eye on Diego until police arrived and then waited for a third officer to come so they could give Moore’s information so the departments could connect.
The police were able to reach Diego’s family who had actually been in Corsicana only 30 minutes prior because they thought he might be heading to Houston. They were able to turn around and the Woods were able to witness what they describe as “an absolutely beautiful and heartwarming moment for everyone” after he was reunited with his parents and other family members.
Amy says, “If you ever think you recognize someone who could be a missing person please call the police. It’s OK if you’re wrong, but what if you’re right? Honestly when I first called we weren’t 100% sure but when I was on the phone with the detective, Diego got up from the table so we could see some specific things on his clothing and were able to identify him.”
The Woods encourage everyone to pay close attention to any and all Missing Person posts as “you never know when that lost soul will cross your path.”
The McKinney Police Department stated on social media, “We could not be more thankful for the help we received through shares and comments and people keeping an eye out.”
