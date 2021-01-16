You may have driven past Urban Zen Farmacy and wondered what that it is. Next time, pop your head in and meet owner Cara Snyder. Urban Zen hosts a plethora of CBD and Hemp items, local artists’ crafts, jewelry and paintings. However, Snyder also boasts a really unique story.
The Snyder’s were not always in Athens. After having the big house, big business, and big life, Cara and husband of 10 years, Gabe, grew tired of the hustle and bustle.
They decided it was time for a change and sold off Gabe’s company, their home and most of their possessions to find zen. They ended up in Athens after downsizing to a mere 400 square feet.
“You have to make sure you really like your spouse and enjoy each other's company to live tiny,” Cara said. “Things have to be picked up and put away immediately and only one person can cook at a time.”
Tiny living was an adjustment and, at times, a little boring.
Cara had recently started using CBD products, made from Hemp, as pain management and for emotional health, along with Kratom, a natural product made from a plant in Indonesia.
“We have a friend that sells it,” she said. “I applied the cream to my sore neck and it went away immediately. I couldn’t believe it. I also was able to stop taking some of my prescription medications for anxiety and pain.”
After having such a great experience herself, she wanted to share the zen love and the couple decided to open a family owned and operated business in the heart of town.
“We wanted to share this with people,” she said. “Urban Zen opened March 16 and has been doing well in spite of lockdowns. Athens has been very receptive to it. We also met other business owners eager to help.”
Snyder has numerous testimonials in addition to her own.
“Hearing stories and testimonials of where clients were with their pain pill dependence is powerful,” she said. “I would like to see more people try CBD, I think they would be surprised.”
When buying CBD products, with and without the legal level of .3% THC, state law requires you to carry it in the original packaging and have access to the Certificate of Analysis, a lab report that contains vital information and testing results including THC content if any. All of the products at Urban Zen have a QR code that can be scanned with every bit of information from where it was grown, when it was harvested down to the COA.
Urban Zen offers both lines of CBD products meeting the .3% THC requirements and THC free items.
She also displays and sells handcrafted art, such as jewelry, crocheted hemp products and wall art from The Frame House next door.
“I wanted to help and promote local artists,” she said.
In addition to her human clientele, pets also have their own section of hemp based products, oils and accessories.
Urban Zen Farmacy is located at 606 E. Tyler St. Ste. A, Athens, and open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Find Zen online at urbanzenfarmacy.com, or the Urban Zen Farmacy Facebook page.
The full article will be featured in the next edition of Greater Athens Magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.