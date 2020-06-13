Like many changes in life, every transition is an opportunity to evaluate your next direction. For married couple Ronald and Cindy Oliver, retirement from intense but loved careers brought a chance to try something new. Cindy liked the idea of flower farming and R/C Flower Farm was born.
“I wanted to do something completely different and thought I might like the idea of a cut flower garden,” Cindy said. “I ran across a book called The Flower Farmer and we decided to try it.”
When the former Dallasites found a property in North Athens which seemed to be a perfect fit, they jumped into the unknown and a different lifestyle. Cindy had no prior experience with flowers so she started off small with workshops and gradually advanced to a master gardener.
Cindy started with “cool weather flowers” such as Snapdragons, Larkspur, Canterbury Bells, and Amie. Those did very well and were well received at the market.
“I joined the Association of Specialty Cut Flowers, attended workshops, flower farms in Texas and am constantly trying to learn more,” she said. “I went through the master gardeners class last year and learned a lot from that.”
Cindy said the flower farming community is very helpful and they reach out to each other when needing advice or assistance.
Ron helps with irrigation and the couple works together in order to keep the beds turned over with new amendments, compost, and rotating the flower selections and life cycles.
“Each year they get healthier as the dirt improves,” she said.
Cindy always intended to sell her flowers at farmers markets, and liked the idea of keeping it small and modest, eliminating weddings and events. She also has chosen to focus on planting things that have a long stem, grow well in East Texas and a long vase-life. Cindy said she enjoys trying a new thing each year, but if it doesn't go well in the first two years she moves onto the next flower.
“I'm finding out some things just don't grow in Texas,” Cindy said. “If it doesn't work in two years, I move onto the next thing. I try to refine what works and doesn't.”
Zinnias, Sunflowers, Celosia, Cosmos, Comfrina, and Basil are the hardiest flowers to grow locally in the summer heat.
“In October we turn over the entire garden,” she said. “I am more active now than when I was working.”
So what is special about fresh cut flowers?
“When you buy flowers from the grocery store, they have probably been in transit for at least a week,” Cindy said. “You will only be able to buy flowers that are grown specifically to go without water and food for a week. Therefore, sometimes they only last a few days. When you buy fresh flowers at the Market, they have only been cut days before.”
The other benefit of local fresh cut flowers is the broad varieties of flowers you won't see in the grocery store. Specialty cut flowers are grown for stem length and vase life. Cindy also enjoys educating her customers on how to gain the maximum amount of enjoyment through proper care.
Cindy and Ron have no desire to grow beyond their current production in order to keep retirement simple. They prefer limiting it to what they are capable of doing themselves making the vibrant blooms even more precious.
“The thing I love about gardening most, is that when you are out there in your garden you don't think of anything else,” she said. “It's very relaxing to me.”
For those interested in having their own cut-flower garden, Cindy says you can start small. A small three foot by 10 foot area is sufficient. Zinnias and Sunflowers are easy to grow and handle the Texas heat well.
This year has been the best year for the local market which has meant Cindy can't grow enough.
For those wanting to have some of these lush and beautiful flower arrangements to call their own, get to the market early. R/C Flower Farm has been selling out within the first two hours of people arriving at ATXFM.
Cindy's tips for fresh cut flower care
• You need to change the water about every three days.
• Dirty water kills flowers.
• Fresh flowers drink up a lot of water.
• You can add a little bit of flower food and cut a little off the stems.
• With proper care, most fresh flowers can last
10 to 14 days.
• Hydrangea hack - if your hydrangea is wilting and looks like it is dying - it is probably dehydrated.
Fill your sink up with water and submerge the entire flower for 20-30 minutes.
Cut the stem and the flower should be rejuvenated and come back to life!
