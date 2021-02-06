The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has only reached a fraction of Texans so far and Henderson County residents are still wondering when more might be available locally.
“We are still on go for our popup clinic,” Judge Wade McKinney said. “Once The Texas Department of State Health Services receives the vaccines, they’ll let us know and we will start. It’s all in their court. The issue is the vaccines are in short supply.”
As of Friday, DSHS showed Henderson County with 3,454 of its approximately 64,000 residents age 16 and above had received the first of the two shots required in the process. Only 933 had received both. Statewide, about 2.1 million had received the first dose and 636,000 had been fully vaccinated.
McKinney said, the state has focused on getting the vaccines to areas of higher populations leaving the rest of the state to play the waiting game.
Although urban areas are getting far more doses, only a small percentage of their residents have been vaccinated. Dallas County, for example has a 16 and over population of almost 2 million, but shows only 167,000 residents having received their first shots.
“The rural areas of Texas don’t have the opportunities that the urban areas do,” McKinney said. “The allocations are still being made by a panel of DSHS in Austin.”
The panel has a formula that determines who gets the vaccines, but they have not been forthcoming as the what that formula is.
Navarro and Ellis Counties, to the west of Henderson County, show more residents having received doses. Navarro has reported 4,263 and Ellis 9,032. McKinney said Ellis County is twice the size of Henderson in population and Navarro has its own well-run health department.
“Henderson County does not have its own health department and that limits its capability of accessing vaccines for the county,” McKinney said.
There are 34 counties in Texas Department of Health region 4-5 and only nine have their own health department.
In the meanwhile, the county is looking for other ways of getting more vaccines
“Even if we have to pay for it to get it here,”McKinney said.
The state is vaccinating about 330,000 residents each week. At that rate it will take 87 weeks to vaccinate the whole state, McKinney said.
“Until manufacturing builds up, it’s going to continue along these lines,” McKinney said.
Presently, the state is limiting the vaccines to two groups of eligible recipients.
Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B: People 65 and older or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
DSHS advises that not all local providers have vaccine each week and hubs may have long waiting lists. Instead, check the provider’s website. Call only if the website doesn’t answer your questions.
In Athens, providers are Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Lakeland Medical Association and Medical Associates of Athens. Brookshire’s Pharmacies in Seven Points, Mabank and Chandler are also providers.
As of Friday, COVID-19 deaths in Henderson County totaled 132. There had been 5,098 total cases. Athens accounted for 1,945 cases with 34 deaths.
