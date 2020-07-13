Henderson County will elect two new Commissioners Tuesday as runoffs are decided in Precincts 1 and 4.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at each of the county vote centers.
Precinct 1 candidates are Wanda Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor.
Spivey has been the administrative assistant for Pct. 1 for the past six years. Pryor was a longtime employee of the Texas Department of Transportation.
In Precinct 4, the candidates are Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris. Richardson has worked at Pct. 4 for almost 20 years under two commissioners. Harris is a long-time businessman and former Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace.
The headquarters for Precinct 1 is located in Malakoff, while Pct. 4 is in LaRue.
Democrats will decide who will represent the party in November in statewide races for U.S. Senate and Railroad Commissioner.
In 2016, county voters re-elected Ken Geeslin in Pct. 4 and chose Ken Hayes in Pct. 1. Both men passed away before their terms were completed. Precinct 4 had been stable for the previous 25 years, with only Geeslin and his predecessor Jerry West holding the position. Currently Milburn Chaney is serving Geeslin’s unfinished term.
There has been much more turnover in Pct. 1 where Bill Faulk, Walter Jackson, Joe Hall, Scotty Thomas, Ken Hayes and Thomas again, have served.
Ballots can be cast at any of the Vote Centers in the county. There will be fewer open for the runoff than in the upcoming November General Election. These are the locations:
Seven Points City Hall, 428 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points
Gun Barrel City Hall, 1716 W. Main St, Gun Barrel City
Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge Rd.
Cross Roads ISD Gym, 14434 FM 59
Eustace High School, 318 Hwy 316 South
New York Baptist Church, 6106 County Rd 4334
Malakoff City Hall, 109 S., Melton
Henderson Co. Election Center. 201 E. Larkin St., Athens
Faith Fellowship Church 5330 Hwy 175 East, Athens
Trinidad Community Center 111 E. Front Street, Trinidad
Chandler Community Ctr. 811 Hwy 31 East, Chandler
