Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said Thursday that the Nov.5 election went generally well and she hopes the state will approve the continued use of Vote Centers.
"We hope to apply for that successful status," Hernandez said. "Hopefully, we didn't have any complaints against the Vote Centers. We did have a state inspector out during the elections who said everything went well. We had a great turnout, an 11% increase from 2017."
The election day vote totaled 5,675. Early voting accounted for 1,970 and there were 200 absentee ballots. County Judge Wade McKinney commented that the vote went against the recent trend of the majority voting early. Hernandez said many waited to election day to go to voting place where they'd never been before.
Given the choice of any of the Vote Centers, where did most of the participants choose to cast ballots?
"They went where I predicted they would, to the three early voting places in Athens, Chandler and Seven Points," Hernandez said.
On election day, total of 880 voted at the Elections Center in Athens, which had the largest turnout. A normal turnout there would have been 250 to 300, Hernandez said. Without the Vote Center concept, she previously had to send away many who had come to the Elections Center to vote, rather than their home precinct.
"I said at one of our committee meetings I send away about 400 voters each election day." Hernandez said. "And you've got to understand too that many times when you send them away they're not going back to their regular polling place. They just don't vote."
On November 5. not only was the Vote Centers concept new, but also the voting equipment.
Hernandez has a meeting set for Tuesday with election judges and alternates for a retrospective on the election and discuss any issues that might have arisen.
Later, a public hearing will be scheduled concerning the Vote Centers and the information passed on to the state in an effort to be able to use the Centers in the March primaries. Early voting will start in late February.
