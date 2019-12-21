The Henderson County unemployment rate inched upward in November according to statistics released on Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county jobless number was 3.4%, up just a tenth-of a point from October, the lowest rate of 2019. The year began with a 4.2% mark in January.
The unadjusted Henderson County rate for November is equal to Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4%. This marks the sixth consecutive month of record low unemployment in the state starting in June 2019. It is the lowest state unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.
For the county, the rate was 3.4% for September, after 3.6% in August. The county recorded an all-time low of 2.9% in May.
“Six months with a 3.4% unemployment rate is a tribute to hard-working Texans statewide,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “As 2019 comes to a close, we will continue to implement innovative solutions to enhance worker training and allow continued growth for businesses in the new year.”
Henderson County had 35,438 on the job in November, up from 35.230 in October. The number unemployed grew by 20 to 1,231. The year began with 1,509 jobless in the county.
TWC and 28 local workforce boards connect Texas workers with available jobs. Assistance in finding employment is available at the East Texas Workforce Solutions, at 205 Murchison St., Suite 101, in Athens.
The following is a list of Henderson County and its neighboring counties, their November unemployment rate followed by their October rate.
• Anderson, 2.8, 2.8
• Ellis, 2.8, 2.9
• Henderson, 3.4, 3.3
• Kaufman, 3.1, 3.1
• Navarro, 2.9, 2.9
• Van Zandt, 3.1, 3.0
