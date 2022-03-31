Henderson County’s unemployment rate, like the state’s marked a tiny improvement for February, Texas Workforce Commission figures show.
The county rate was 4.3%, after a 4.4% showing in January. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.7 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from January 2022. The county rate is not seasonally adjusted.
For the month, the state exceeded the previous record employment level set in January 2022 by reaching 13,184,100 jobs in February 2022. Texas has added a total of 832,200 positions since February 2021.
“February marks the fourth consecutive month of record-setting employment levels in Texas,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “This continued growth highlights the strength of our Texas economy and signals significant opportunities for Texans in the Lone Star State.”
Henderson County had a few more working in February than the previous month. The 36,983 on the job was an increase of 314 in January.
The county actually had three more unemployed than the month before, with the jobless number 1,677.
For those having trouble finding work, resources remain available. The Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street. Call 903-677-3521
“Texas’ continued job growth is a true testament to the vitality of our Texas employers and our unrivaled business climate,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “TWC remains committed to supporting our Texas employers by connecting them to our world-class Texas talent pipeline, offering unparalleled access to training resources, and ensuring they have the proper tools to thrive.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following is a list of Henderson County’s neighbors, the February unemployment rate, followed by the January rate.
Anderson, 3.9, 3.9
Cherokee, 5.6, 5.8
Ellis, 3.8, 3.8
Henderson, 4.3, 4.4
Kaufman, 4.1, 4.1
