Henderson County's unemployment rate dropped by more than 2% from May to June, according to figures released on Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Henderson County recorded a rate of 7.6% in June after registering 10% in May.
“June’s labor market numbers demonstrate we are moving in the right direction,” said Bryan Daniel, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman. “As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to evolve, the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to adapting to the needs of our great state."
The June decrease is unusual in that there is normally a jump in unemployment from May to June. In 2019 the hike was from 3.1% to 3.7%. The year before it was from 3.4% to 4.2%.
For Texas this the second consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas, at 8.6% is below the national rate of 11.1%.
Henderson County had 32,963 on the job in June, after only 30,854 in May. The number unemployed decreased from 3,437 to 2,710.
In June, the state Leisure and Hospitality industry added 142,700 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 44,200 positions, and Other Services added 21,500 positions over the month.
“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to provide Texans the guidance and resources needed to develop their skills and build a career,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor.
“Texas employers continue to prove they are resilient and innovative,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “TWC is proud to partner with employers across the state to provide valuable resource information and training opportunities to ensure Texas remains the top state in which to do business.”
The following is a list of Henderson County area counties, their June unemployment figures and the rate for May.
• Anderson, 6.5, 8.3
• Cherokee, 9.2, 12.5
• Ellis, 7.1, 10.1
• Henderson, 7.6, 10.0
• Kaufman, 7.9, 11.1
• Navarro, 7.1, 9.8
• Van Zandt, 7.3, 9.8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.