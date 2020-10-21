The Henderson County unemployment rate rebounded, but not in a good way, in September.
Texas Workforce Commission numbers show the county with 7.2% unemployed for the month after 5.9% in August.
The adjusted rate for Texas stood at 8.3% in September after a 6.8% reading in August.
Henderson County was not alone in the jump. Neighboring counties also saw a spike. The biggest jump was 7.6% to 9.5% in Cherokee County.
Henderson County had 35,039 working in August, but only 34,105 a month later. The number unemployed grew from 2,215 in August to 2,641 for September.
In August, unemployment rates were down considerably from the spring. Texas rate of 6.8% was just over half of the 13.5% in April. Last September, the rate was a near-record low of 3.4%.
"Despite the increase in the overall unemployment rate, Texas had a net gain in jobs for September,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC continues to implement tools to spur additional job growth as a critical part of our efforts to grow the state’s economy."
In May of 2019, Henderson County scored a record low rate of 2.9%. This May, after business closures due to COVID-19, the rate grew to 10.1%
Anyone needing work in Henderson County can contact East Texas Workforce Solutions on Murchison Street, across from the Henderson County Justice Center.
“Local Workforce Solutions offices around the state can help job seekers with resumes, job preparation and determining their career path." said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. The following list includes Henderson County and its neighbors, their September unemployment rate, followed by the August rate.
• Anderson – 6.5, 5.3
• Cherokee – 9.5, 7.6
• Ellis – 6.4, 5.3
• Henderson – 7.2, 5.9
• Kaufman – 7.1. 6.0
• Navarro – 6.3, 5.3
• Van Zandt – 6.7, 5.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.