The Henderson County unemployment rate flew to double digits in April, just months after the lowest numbers on record.
The Texas Workforce Commission figures show the Henderson County rate was 10.1% after a 5.2% score in March. It was the highest number for the county in 30 years. Many area counties were also above 10%.
Texas saw an increase in the state unemployment rate in April 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, the Texas economy lost 1,298,900 non-farm positions. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.8 percent, below the national average of 14.7 percent.“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”
In April, all major industries in Texas experienced job loss over the month.
Last May, the Henderson County unemployment rate of 2.9% was the lowest since the monthly reports began in 1976. The highest rate during that period was 10.1 percent in 1990.
Henderson County had only 1,048 without jobs last May. By April 2020, that had grown to 3,307.
The county had 29,476 on the job in April, a drop of more than 5,000 from the month before.
The TWC call centers are open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Unemployment Benefits System is available 24/7.
The following list of Henderson County and its neighbors includes the April 2020 unemployment rate followed by the March rate:
• Anderson, 7.8, 4.2
• Cherokee, 12.8, 5.7
• Ellis, 10.9, 5.5
• Henderson, 10.1, 5.2
• Kaufman, 11.5, 5.7
• Navarro, 9.8, 5.1
• Van Zandt, 10.3, 4.8
