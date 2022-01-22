Henderson County's unemployment fell below 4% to end 2021, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission. Other area counties also had good jobless news for December.
The Henderson County rate of 3.9% represented a drop from 4.3% in November.
In December, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.0%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from November 2021.
“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” said Bryan Daniels, TWC Chairman. “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.
In raw numbers, the Henderson County had 1,484 unemployed after 1,636 the previous month. There was a slight drop in the number on the job from a November total of 37,930 to 37,641 for December.
The December rate of 3.9 was the best of the year, after a peak of 6.7% in February. The Labor force remained in the 37,000 range all year.
The East Texas Workforce Development area, which includes Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt and Cherokee among its counties ended the year with a 4.3% unemployment rate. The number unemployed also hit its high mark in February, with 2,554.
The previous December rate was 6.7%. There were 335,812 fewer unemployed in the area.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The January report is expected in early March.
The following is a list of Henderson County's neighbors, their December unemployment rate, followed by the November number.
• Anderson, 3.7, 4.1
• Cherokee, 5.2, 5.5
• Ellis, 3.4, 3.7
• Henderson, 3.8, 4.3
• Kaufman, 3.7, 4.0
• Navarro, 4.1, 4.3
• Van Zandt, 3.5,3.9
