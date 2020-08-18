Texas Workforce Commission data shows a drop in unemployment insurance claimants for Henderson County in July.
According to a TWC publication, "shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus both closed non-essential factories and destroyed demand for the ones that could remain open. Some of those issues appear to have begun to resolve themselves."
Henderson County, with a population of just over 82,000 reported 964 new July claims after 1,029 in June. The most common source of the claims is employees of limited service restaurants.
The downward trend for unemployment claims continued in the first week of August, with only 123 reported after 222 the previous week. That's far from the number reported in county during the peak period in March and April.
Henderson County only had 58 claims the week of March 14. The following week, as closings and restrictions began due to COVID-19, the number grew to 230. The total the week of March 28 was 471. A week later, on April 4, the county recorded the highest number of the year, 545.
The 75751 area code which includes Athens and some of the surrounding areas recorded 202 claims in July. Zip Code 75110, which includes Corsicana showed 385. Codes 75801 and 75803, in the Palestine area, recorded 199 and 175 respectively.
In the East Texas region, with a population of more than 876,000, limited service restaurants were also the jobs listed by most of the new claimants. Second was full service restaurants, followed by oil and gas support operations, temporary services and oil and gas pipeline construction.
Those were also in the industries in the state for generating claims, along with travel arrangement services, child day care, general medical and surgical hospitals, gas stations and convenience stores and colleges and universities.
