After two years of COVID-19 concerns and other wellness issues, Henderson County is getting its own Northeast Texas Health District official.
The Henderson County Commissioners set aside office space for NET Health Tuesday.
"It's a lease agreement with the Northeast Texas health district where we are going to have a dedicated employee of the district actually placed here in the county building," County Attorney Clint Davis said.
The space provided will be a small office next to the County Judge's office, not far from the Prairieville Street entrance.
"I think, given the last two years of what we've been through, it's going to be a great thing to have someone for disease control in our county," Davis said.
Davis said his department and tax lawyers have used the office from time to time, but will make other arrangements to allow it to be the permanent spot for the NET Health representative.
Davis said the NET Health employee will help the county in health emergencies and with programs such as the COVID-19 vaccinations administered last year.
"We were having a hard time with numbers and statistics from Northeast Texas and were having a hard time getting vaccine available,” Davis said. "We ended up going with The Family Circle of Care because we couldn't come to terms with Northeast Texas on the vaccine."
The term of the lease agreement is 18 months, with a possible extension at the end of that period.
Unlike some other entities in the state, Henderson County does not have its own health department, instead relying on NET Health for those services. The organization serves to prevent illness, promote health, and protect the community.
"Our health department is well-known for its compassionate delivery of services and its numerous public/private partnerships," CEO George Roberts said.
