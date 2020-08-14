Henderson County plans to use the Texan Theater for early voting this November as one of the three available locations.
Commissioners Court officially called the election Tuesday and approved early balloting, polling places, and dates.
Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said the move to the Texan is necessary because more space is needed than is available at the Elections Center on Larkin Street.
"I spoke with the City of Athens and they've agreed to allow us to use the Texan for an early voting and election day site," Hernandez said. "That voting center will be housed with 12 voting machines and enough space that we can have people waiting in line and they won't be outside."
The county officials thanked City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and city officials for making he Texan available.
In addition to the presidential election and voting for statewide office, local elections will be held in the fall. It will be a major undertaking for the Elections staff. Athens will have a contested city council race to decide in November due to the election being postponed in May because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.
"In some cases, people in Athens will have a City of Athens, Athens ISD and TVCC election," Hernandez said. "It's probably going to be 15 to 20 pages long."
The new Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace office in LaRue will likely be another early voting location in the future, but not for this election, Hernandez said. However, on election day, the New York Baptist Church and Poynor Community Center polling places will be consolidated into the new facility in LaRue.
Hernandez said the county may consolidate more of the Vote Centers for future elections. The high expected turnout and the end of straight ticket balloting in the state made that untenable for this election.
"Previously, straight ticketing allowed someone to come in, punch one and leave," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "This time, everyone is going to have to come in and punch every item. That's going to slow the voting process down considerably."
McKinney said, after this election, the county should have good data on which Vote Centers are used and which ones can be consolidated into others.
Hernandez said early voting will begin on Oct. 13, a week earlier than had been originally scheduled, due to COVID-19. The change is an effort to get more people to vote early and further ease the strain on maintaining distancing on election day.
"We will have three 12 hour days, on the 19th, 24th and 26th," Hernandez said.
Voting on those days will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.. The voting on Oct. 24 will be held at the Elections Center because of an event scheduled at the Texan for that date.
The other early voting locations will remain in Chandler and Seven Points.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• the 2020-2021 Henderson County employee benefit renewal;
• setting a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25 concerning allowing a gate to be installed on a portion of roadway on Bluebird Lane in Precinct 4 and
• payment of bills totaling $453,548.53.
