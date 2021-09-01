The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with the Henderson County Hospital Authority to allow federal COVID payments to be used to pay for medical expenses.
County Attorney Clint Davis said the agreement was written in broad terms to fit within government guidelines that are subject to change.
“The agreement just says we will provide premium pay to employees as a result of COVID during that period and in exchange. They are going to provide us all of the documents to ensure that these are qualified expenditures of the funds,” Davis said.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided $65.1 billion to be divided up among the nation’s counties. The Act requires that these funds are allocated based on each county’s population share of the total population of all counties. Henderson County's allocation is $16,070,692.
One of the expenses the county can use the funds for is public health expenditures.
Davis said the hospital provided information concerning the date of the work and the rate of pay of the health employees.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the money will cover COVID related work from Aug. 8 to Oct. 2.
“It is a tool to help in the retention of this critical staff,” McKinney said.
In 1983, Henderson County bought the 40-acre tract of land where UT Health Athens is located. They leased it to the Henderson County Hospital Authority, which subleased it to East Texas Medical Center.
In 2017 ETMC was acquired by Ardent Health Services and the University of Texas System.
In other action, Commissioners voted to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with City of Mabank to overlay County Road 2925, also known as Old City Lake Road. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said the city will provide the materials while the county will provide labor and equipment for the project.
Commissioners also authorized payment of bills totaling $140,673.21.
