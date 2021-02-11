The electronic sign that stands along State Highway 31 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Complex is getting a larger, more up to date, replacement.
Fair Park Manager Howard Calloway told Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the new sign will cost about $190,000. At the meeting Commissioners authorized Calloway to apply for a 2021 Community Development Grant through the Athens Economic Development Corporation to pay for part of the sign.
The county is applying a grant of $38,000.
"The sign has been up there for about 15 years," Calloway said. "Some of the components in it are broken. Some are obsolete and you can't replace them."
The new sign will be able to display coming events and even run advertising.
"If you put a sign up there that's communicating our businesses, our events, as well as events in Athens, it would help," Calloway said.
Applications for the grant are due Monday, Feb. 15. It will be awarded in March. Calloway said they hope to have the new sign finished by June.
In other action, Commissioners voted to:
• proclaim February Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month;
• approve a refund request for over-payment of taxes totaling $62,000 for the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector;
• appoint a slate of members to the Henderson County Historical Commission;
• accept the Racial Profiling Report from the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office for filing
purposes only;
• accept the Racial Profiling Report from the Henderson County Attorney’s Office for filing purposes
only;
• accepted the Racial Profiling Report from the Henderson County Constable Precinct 4 for filing
purposes only;
• set a price and approve the selling a custom cut desk top sheet of glass to outgoing Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez;
• enter Interlocal Agreements between Henderson County and the City of Athens, Athens Independent
School District, Malakoff Independent School District, City of Chandler, Eustace Independent School District, Gun Barrel City for conducting the May 1 elections;
• set a No Thru Truck Route on County Road 2938, CR 2938 S and Sections of CR 2922, located in Precinct 2;
• approve an Infrastructure Development Plan for Mobile Home, Manufactured Home, and Tiny Home Rental Communities;
• reappoint Lee Tackett, Alisha Mikkelsen and Charla Farrell to the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Board for terms to run through Jan. 31, 2023;
• reappoint Mark Kitchens to the Henderson County Emergency Service District No. 11
• approve fourth quarter state fees totaling $118,454.27;
• approve 2020 bills totaling $34,436.61 and
• approve 2021 bills totaling $225,291.22.
