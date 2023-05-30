The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted earlier this month to begin negotiations with Brightspeed on a project to expand broadband internet in the county. Commissioners identified the plan as one of the county's American Rescue Plan Act fund projects.
Brightspeed’s proposal was selected from among a group of proposals that also included Spectrum and Nextlink.
The proposed project is a state-of-the-art fiber optic network covering 4,934 premises in Henderson County. Brightspeed would contribute 72 percent or $5.79 million, with the expectation that Henderson County would contribute 28 percent or $2.3 million.
Brightspeed plans to build fiber to the premises within approximately 24 months after completing a detailed engineering plan. The proposed build would leverage the current infrastructure in Henderson County while adding state-of-the-art technology.
In its proposal, Brightspeed wrote it “recognizes the importance and significance of how this build would impact Henderson County” and is committed to collaborating with the county to “minimize the broadband gap and bring opportunity through internet access throughout your region.”
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said Brightspeed’s proposal would be the second project in the county. The East Texas Council of Governments has an additional six broadband projects in development for the county.
