The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved agreements on Tuesday, allowing the elections office to conduct the vote for the City of Athens, Athens Independent School District and City of Chandler.
The County Elections office is required by law to conduct the elections for the local entities that request them.
Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said the City of Athens and AISD will vote jointly at the Elections Center on Larkin Street. Chandler will vote in the community center.
Hernandez said these entities own their own voting equipment and have the same new machines as purchased by the county last year.
Uniform election days for municipal and school elections are the first Saturday in May in an odd-numbered year, the first Saturday in May in an even-numbered year, or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
Commissioners also voted to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 Indigent Defense Grant Program Award. The County is receiving $71,097, which is a fraction of the cost of providing indigent defense.
For the first time in 2016, county officials spent more than $1 million defending those who couldn't afford attorneys. Helping drive up the cost was an increase in the amount spent on Child Protective Services cases.
Grant funds are provided by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. The amount the county receives is based on its population, indigent defense expenditures and the total amount the state allocates for grants.
A public hearing was conducted concerning a request to set a 20 miles-per-hour speed limit on Pin Oak Drive in the Summerall Edition in Precinct 2. After the hearing, Commissioners approved the change.
The county can set a 20 mph limit if the road is in a residential area. There are about 150 people living in the area.
Commissioners also authorized payment of year 2000 bills totaling $263,470.65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.