Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said he has been informed that population changes in the 2020 Census are such that the county will have the task of redistricting.
“That process will be beginning soon, especially if we want to get it done by Nov. 15,” he said.
In a normal year, filing for county offices in the 2022 primary election would begin in November and conclude in December.
The Census shows most of the growth is situated in the northern half of the county, on either end. The Chandler and Gun Barrel City areas had the biggest changes in population.
Texas election law requires the districts be relatively equal in population and drawn in a manner that does not abridge the right to vote on the basis of “race, color or language group.”
The Census shows significant demographic changes in the county. The white population decreased by 4.29%, while the Black or African American numbers decreased by 1.98%. The Hispanic or Latino population grew by 2,752, up by 32.41%.
The county contracts with Allison Bass & Associates to do much of the preliminary work on the redistricting process. The county pays $35,000 for the service.
County lines that have to be configured are the Road and Bridge Precincts served by the commissioners, Justice of the Peace precincts and the voting precincts.
