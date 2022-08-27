Local school with mixed success in openers

The first weekend of the 2022 football season yielded some promising results Henderson County teams and even those who came up short on the scoreboard could find a reason or two to smile.

The county winners included Athens, Eustace and Cross Roads.

Athens dropped their Highway 31 rival, Browsboro 34-27 at Bruce Field.

Eustace was also at home and they chopped down the Farmersville Farmers 27-21. Cross Roads slammed All Saints, in Tyler 54-18 on a night when Graham Story scored five first half touchdowns.

On the down-side, Brownsboro's loss to Athens has to sting after their late rally gave them ball with a chance to tie or win it in the final two minutes.

Mabank lost by six to Bullard 28-22, Kemp fell to Westwood 42-14 and    Trinidad lost to Tyler HEAT 65-18.

