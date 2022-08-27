The first weekend of the 2022 football season yielded some promising results Henderson County teams and even those who came up short on the scoreboard could find a reason or two to smile.
The county winners included Athens, Eustace and Cross Roads.
Athens dropped their Highway 31 rival, Browsboro 34-27 at Bruce Field.
Eustace was also at home and they chopped down the Farmersville Farmers 27-21. Cross Roads slammed All Saints, in Tyler 54-18 on a night when Graham Story scored five first half touchdowns.
On the down-side, Brownsboro's loss to Athens has to sting after their late rally gave them ball with a chance to tie or win it in the final two minutes.
Mabank lost by six to Bullard 28-22, Kemp fell to Westwood 42-14 and Trinidad lost to Tyler HEAT 65-18.
