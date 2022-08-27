Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. At 40.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the right bank to agricultural fields and the cattle industry. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 39.1 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 13.0 feet Thursday morning. &&