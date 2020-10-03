After months of calculations by county officials, tax bills should be in the hands of property owners soon. “There are approximately 71,509 tax statements being mailed out Friday, October 2,” said Peggy Goodall, Henderson County Tax Assessor/Collector. “They are due by Jan. 31.” For years, the county offered a discount on taxes that were paid early, so quite a few would be paid in October. The discount no longer exists, however there are penalties for taxes not paid by the Jan. 31 deadline. Tax Code Section 31.01 requires the assessor to prepare and mail a tax bill to each property owner listed on the tax roll or to that person's agent by Oct. 1 or as soon thereafter as practicable each year. For years, the county tax office would send the bills themselves. Now they contract to have it done. “We still send out some, like to title companies,” Goodall said. Goodall has been through the tax statement process quite a few times. She came to work for Milburn Chaney in 1995 and was appointed to the post in 2015, after he retired. She won election to the office in 2016 and was unopposed this year. Although the statement comes from the county tax office, each statement will include the bill from several entities. Some of them, such as Henderson County and Trinity Valley Community College will be on all the statements. Some of the bills will include listings for water and utility districts and lesser known entities like the Lake View Management and Development District and Henderson County Levee District No. 3. Although the county tax office sends out the bill, the money collected is diverted back to the taxing entity. The consolidated tax statement, listing all of the entities on one bill, makes it easier for the taxpayer. “If for some reason anyone doesn’t get their bill by the end of October, they can contact the tax office,” Goodall said. They can also download a copy at www.HendersonCountyOnline.net.
featured
County tax statements on the way
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- LaRue man arrested for burning two with aerosol torch
- Nightmare Studios brings horror to Athens
- Bobcats break three year skid with shutout of Atlas
- Tarrant water pipeline progressing through county
- LaRue man arrested for burning two with aerosol torch
- Trinidad Homecoming begins Friday Queen and King nominees names
- First Class Barber College opens in Eustace - where class meets style
- Week 6 football recaps
- UT Health Athens earns recognition for excellence in labor and delivery
- Athens looks at court fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.