When the Henderson County Commissioners Court locked in the 2019 tax rate on Tuesday, it remained among the lowest in the area.
According to figures from the Texas Comptroller's Office, the adjoining counties, only Ellis has a lower tax rate than Henderson County's $0.477984.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin said the low rate, coupled with the county being out of debt are reasons for optimism.
"We have been averse to debt in this county," Geeslin said. "I think there are only 17 counties that are debt free. We're in a league of our own."
Last week, Geeslin and County Auditor Ann Marie Lee went to Austin for the Texas Association of Counties Legislative Conference to get an update on bills passed in the last session. Geeslin said they didn't learn much they didn't know already about the new laws, but did come away pleased with Henderson County's financial position.
"The value is when you sit and listen to the talk at the various breakout sessions about how the counties are going to survive with the 3.5% revenue cap," Geeslin said. What hit me between the eyes is we have done a lot of things correctly in Henderson County."
The new law lowers the cap from 8% to 3.5%. Any increase above that would trigger a roll back election.
Paying off debt, has some counties unable to make important upgrades to infrastructure or to make purchases such as the new communications system selected by Henderson County this year.
The county is buying the system with three $1.5 million payments.
"There are some counties out there that are just, absolutely struggling," Geeslin said.
"One thing that is sadly being propagated is they want county government to be like schools. That is fond of bonds," Geeslin said.
Lee agreed that the Henderson County approach has paid off.
"It's hurt a few times, but we're blessed for it," Lee said.
