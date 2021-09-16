Despite above average August rainfall, parts of Henderson County are now extremely dry, prompting Commissioners Court to take up the topic of a burn ban on Tuesday.
The court took no action on the item, but agreed to put it back on the agenda next week, if conditions don’t change.
“Over the past two weeks, we’ve had 13 grass fires in the county and a majority of those have been within the last week,” Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said. “We had about an eight acre one the other day in Murchison. They’re getting harder to put out, requiring more fire departments.”
Renberg said the county appeared to be heading toward a 575 average on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index last week, with the number increasing by about 10 points a day, but was just short of the mark when Commissioners Court convened.
“We’re very close,” Renberg said. “I think it’s probably the cooler temperatures that helped us out.”
On Tuesday, the county measured 567 on the 800 point scale, which indicates moisture in the soil. A rating of 800 means the soil is completely dry. The wettest part of the county was still below the 575 mark, at 450. while the driest rated 657. A map shows the area to the west of Cedar Creek Lake is exceedingly dry.
In other action, Commissioners decided to increase pay for election workers by about one-dollar per hour to $9.50 per-hour for poll workers and $10 for election judges. Special funds had enabled the county to pay workers that in the last major election.
“I think we should continue to pay them that,” said Chuck McHam, Precinct 3. “It’s hard enough to get election workers.”
Commissioners also voted to:
• approve an update to the county employee cafeteria insurance plan with AFLAC;
• transfer a 32” Viore TV from the fire marshal’s office to the elections department for training purposes;
• to transfer a truck from Constable Precinct 4 to Road and Bridge Precinct 1 and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $297,380.28.
