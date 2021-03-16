A House Bill filed in the 87th Texas Legislature in honor of two Henderson County Sheriff's Office Deputies is getting the support of the county in the form of a Commissioners Court resolution.
Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt were shot to death on May 17, 2007 near Payne Springs. District 4 State Representative Keith Bell has filled a bill to designate a portion of State Highway 198 as Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.
The highway splits a portion of the county not far from where the men were gunned down. The part of the highway designated begins at the Kaufman County line and ends when the road reaches State Highway 31 in Malakoff. A special marker will be placed at both ends of the highway containing appropriate information concerning the deputies.
The resolution supporting the bill was placed on the Tuesday Commissioners Court agenda for passage.
The two men were shot May 17, 2007 answering a domestic disturbance call near Payne Springs, just hours after the Peace Officers Memorial event that year.
Dep. Kevin Harris was seriously wounded in the gunfire, but recovered.
"Finer men one would have to try hard to find, as my friends you will be missed personally, the community will miss the your professionalism and sense of duty, but we your brothers and sisters of the badge will miss the brotherly love both of you showed each and every day, we thank you for all you have given, and your memory will live on through each of us by the journey of life you lived and the tracks you have left in our hearts,” stated Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan, who was a HCSO investigator at the time.
House Bill 1321 will take effect on Sept. 1 if passed.
