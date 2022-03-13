More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters, including Athens' July Latimer, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Ashley Loflin, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Jacob Moore, College of Arts & Sciences, and Christopher Womble, College of Arts & Sciences; Abby Holland, School of Education, if Mabank; and Kaden Mattingly, College of Arts & Sciences of Malakoff.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.