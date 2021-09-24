Henderson County will again use the Cain Center for some court proceedings under the terms of an agreement approved at Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
“Many will remember that the Attorney General Court was held out there monthly and it’s also been used for jury calls and even some trials that were larger,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The two-year sponsorship agreement requires the county to pay $25,000.
“That’s actually less than we were paying before,” McKinney said. “It actually opens it up for more usage at a discounted rate.”
The initial meeting of the Randall Mays jury pool in 2008 was among the procedures held in the large room at the Cain Center.
“I feel we’re getting a good offering on this, especially in the time of COVID, given our judicial policy for social distancing,” McKinney said. “When people are compelled to be in court, special precautions will have to be taken.”
McKinney said the Texan has also been used for some court related meetings. The county doesn’t have enough courtrooms to conduct all of the legal proceedings that could be taking place at a given time.
In other action, Commissioners ordered the special runoff election for State Representative District 10. Brian Harrison and John Wray were the top two vote recipients in a special election in August. The boxes open for the elections will be in Trinidad, Tool, Seven Points and Malakoff.
The commissioners also approved:
a contract amendment with Southern Health Partners for inmate care at the Henderson County Jail;
an amendment to the military policy in the Henderson County Personnel Manual to allow seven additional days to be away to assist other areas in the time of disaster;
the addition of a Pandemic Paid Sick Leave Policy to the Henderson County Personnel Manual allowing up to 80 hours leave;
a burn ban for Henderson County;
reappointing Maurice Cox to the Henderson County Appraisal District Board of Directors, Board of Directors Place 1;
appointing Sam Hurley to another term on the Board of Directors of the Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District,
setting a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, concerning the updating of Guidelines and Criteria for Granting Tax Abatement in Reinvestment Zones and
payment of bills totaling $257,453.08.
