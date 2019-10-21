Storms that swept across
North Central Texas tracked
mostly to the north of
Henderson County bringing
heavy damage in spots, but
few injuries.
The National Weather
Service has confirmed that a
tornado touched down in
northwest Dallas at about 9
p.m. on Sunday. The storm
caused damage to commercial
buildings at Harry Hines
at Walnut hill near Love
Field. Local fire and EMS responders
told of significant
damage to homes northwest
of University Park.
As the storm moved southeastward,
a trained spotter
reported hail about two inches
in diameter in Kaufman
County near Crandall. A little
more than an hour later, 67-
miles-per-hour straight-line
winds blew through Wills
Point in Van Zandt County.
Ping pong ball size hail also
dropped in the area.
Thunderstorm activity
didn't reach Athens until at
about 3:15 a.m. on Monday.
Wind gusts were reported at
more than 30 miles-per-hour.
At Athens Airport, a total of
.84 inches of rain was reported.
Both Trinity Valley
Electric and Oncor were reporting
outages in and
around Henderson County on
Sunday night and Monday
morning. Oncor had three
within the city of Athens, affecting
28 customers. A few
others were reported south of
Athens near State Highway
19. In addition a few customers
were without power
near Log Cabin and Kerens.
Trinity Valley Electric
Cooperative was showing 49
customers awaiting restoration
on Monday.
Throughout the TVEC coverage
area, early Monday, were in the dark. At the
hight of the storm, around
midnight, more than 4,600
customers had been without
power. The hardest hit
was in the Elmo area in
Van Zandt County, not far
from Wills Point. Multiple
broken poles had to be replaced,
delaying repairs.
Across the Navarro
County line, damage was
reported at a Kerens area
home. According to the
National Weather Service
about half of the roof was
missing and a car port was
destroyed as the high
winds blew through.
