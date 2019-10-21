73196197_475256023081164_2015252969439625216_n.jpg

Roof of Adams Surplus blown off.

 courtesy photo

Storms that swept across

North Central Texas tracked

mostly to the north of

Henderson County bringing

heavy damage in spots, but

few injuries.

The National Weather

Service has confirmed that a

tornado touched down in

northwest Dallas at about 9

p.m. on Sunday. The storm

caused damage to commercial

buildings at Harry Hines

at Walnut hill near Love

Field. Local fire and EMS responders

told of significant

damage to homes northwest

of University Park.

As the storm moved southeastward,

a trained spotter

reported hail about two inches

in diameter in Kaufman

County near Crandall. A little

more than an hour later, 67-

miles-per-hour straight-line

winds blew through Wills

Point in Van Zandt County.

Ping pong ball size hail also

dropped in the area.

Thunderstorm activity

didn't reach Athens until at

about 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

Wind gusts were reported at

more than 30 miles-per-hour.

At Athens Airport, a total of

.84 inches of rain was reported.

Both Trinity Valley

Electric and Oncor were reporting

outages in and

around Henderson County on

Sunday night and Monday

morning. Oncor had three

within the city of Athens, affecting

28 customers. A few

others were reported south of

Athens near State Highway

19. In addition a few customers

were without power

near Log Cabin and Kerens.

Trinity Valley Electric

Cooperative was showing 49

customers awaiting restoration

on Monday.

Throughout the TVEC coverage

area, early Monday, were in the dark. At the

hight of the storm, around

midnight, more than 4,600

customers had been without

power. The hardest hit

was in the Elmo area in

Van Zandt County, not far

from Wills Point. Multiple

broken poles had to be replaced,

delaying repairs.

Across the Navarro

County line, damage was

reported at a Kerens area

home. According to the

National Weather Service

about half of the roof was

missing and a car port was

destroyed as the high

winds blew through.

Tags

Recommended for you