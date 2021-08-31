Hurricane Ida’s path making landfall to the east spared Henderson County and the region some of the problems that occasionally hit the area due to severe storms.
Memories of Ike and Rita come to mind when a big tropical storm forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Sometimes they affect Henderson County in the form of severe storm, other times its lines of cars making their way through the area seeking refuge.
Just last year, Orange County, in Southeast Texas, which has a contract with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to send prisoners to Athens in the event of an emergency pressed the jail into service.
“They haven’t contacted me this year,” Sheriff Boties Hillhouse said. “Last year we had like 130 from there because of the storm."
The Orange County inmates were only expected to stay until the hurricane danger subsided, due to damage to their roof were forced to stay longer. The Orange County prisoners, coupled with the usual 300 or more in the jail brought the total housed at the Justice Center to about 460. The jail has 509 beds.
Henderson county has contracted with numerous entities since the jail was expanded more than 10 years ago to house their inmates for a fee. Sometimes it was because of a jail being overcrowded. In other cases, it was because Jail Standards had temporarily shut down their facility because of a failed inspection.
The Orange County contract was different in that it was only to be activated in a time of disaster. The two governments entered the agreement 2010 after Orange County had been in the path of Hurricane Rita in 2005, and Ike in 2008.
When Ike roared through East Texas Henderson County appeared to be destined for substantial severe weather and possible damage. Elected officials, heads of law enforcement, fire/rescue and other emergency departments gathered and assignments were given assignments.
Many maps showed the likely path of the storm coming right through the middle of Henderson County.
The Henderson County Courthouse basement in Athens was opened as a storm shelter.
The Red Cross opened two centers in Henderson County, in the Seven Points and Lake Athens areas, to help any overflow of evacuees from the Tyler shelter.
As it turned out, little of that was needed.
Through the years, Emergency Management and county officials have become more coordinated and technology updated. This year, the County adopted a new Hazard Mitigation Plan that details responses to many different types of crises.
A new emergency communications system is now operational enabling law enforcement, first responders and officials to keep close contact in the event of a disaster. The two-core Harris system was purchased for $4.5 million. The county has added a fifth radio tower to add redundancy and cut out any dead spots.
