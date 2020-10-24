Henderson County lies on the outskirts of one of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, yet by most demographic measures remains a rural county.
The Census Bureau shows Henderson as No. 48 of the state’s 254 counties by population. The 2020 census figures to keep the county somewhere in that range.
“The 14 largest urban counties in the state are massive in comparison. I think we’re more of a suburban county,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
In the most recent rankings the Texas Department of Agriculture listed 177 counties as rural and 77 urban. Henderson County, which is rural, is flanked by two urban counties, Kaufman and Smith.
The Chandler area on the far east side of the county, is becoming a suburb of Smith County, McKinney said.
“Henderson County’s shift from rural to a mix of characteristics began in the ‘60s with the opening of Cedar Creek Lake and Lake Palestine. The lakes changed the demographics and dynamics of the county,” McKinney said.
At the same time, agriculture has remained a major industry in the county, with cattle a huge commodity.
After World War II, the county population declined until the ‘60s. In the ‘70s, some who had made their way to the Dallas area began migrating back to the county. Many retirees, who had worked in the metroplex began to settle around their lakes, making the county a prime retirement area.
If you drew a line, north to south through the state of Texas, by far most of the rural counties would be to the west. In some, you could drive for miles and only see a few ranches. In the 2010 Census, Henderson County ranked 48th in population density, with 83.1 per square mile. Loving County, which ranked last, only had one person for every 10 square miles.
