The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved the proposed boundaries for a Forest Grove Reinvestment Zone Tuesday. The applicant is seeking creation of the zone for tax abatement.
The court conducted a lengthy public hearing on the zone before voting on the agenda item.
Vistra announced plans in 2020 to create a 200 megawatt solar electricity generating facility on the land where a coal-fired plant once was located. The company is applying for a tax abatement.
"All we are doing today is establishing a geographic area that will allow us, if the court is inclined, to enter into an agreement,” County Attorney Clint Davis said.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the Forest Grove Zone would be about the sixth created by the county if it is ultimately approved. One, a power plant approved a few years ago in the LaRue area, fell through and nothing was constructed there. Others, such as the one created for Biomerics in 2018, have been more successful.
McKinney said once a zone is created it is in effect for five years.
Two people spoke in the public hearing concerning the zone. Randy Jones, Chief Financial Officer of the Athens Independent School District, which is another taxing entity located partially within the proposed zone, said he supports the reinvestment area.
“I think it represents a great deal of economic growth and opportunity for all of the entities that are involved,” Jones said.
AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims also voiced support on behalf of the district and the board of trustees.
“We have spent the past several months working with the group you are about to hear from,” she said. “We have found them to be very professional and easy to work with. We think it will be a beneficial project, not only for the school district, but for the city and the county, as well.”
On other activity, Commissioners:
• approved a Floodplain Permit for Union Pacific Railroad Corsicana Subdivision, Bridge No. 587.06 replacement of a wooden bridge with a concrete girder bridge, in Flood Zone A, located in Precinct 1;
• approved a Floodplain Permit for Union Pacific Railroad Corsicana Subdivision, Bridge No. 590.15 replacement of a concrete girder bridge with a concrete girder bridge, in Flood Zone A, located in Precinct 1:
• approved a Floodplain Permit for John Litchfield dba the Groves, in Precinct 1;
• approved a resolution for participation in the Texas Department of Transportation
• Off-System Bridge Replacement Program, located at CR 3406 at Horn Branch in Pct. 3;
• approved an amendment to the Standard Terms and Conditions of Henderson
• County Invitation for Bid requirements and
• authorized payment of bills, totaling $301,929.86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.