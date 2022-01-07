Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday officially set the Primary Election, now less than two months away.
The March 1 Democratic and Republican Primaries are run by the respective parties using county equipment. Elections Administrator Paula Ludke said there will be four early voting locations.
“Our main early voting location is Athens and that will be open on a weekend,” Ludke said. “By law, our population or greater so we have to be open on a weekend.”
Although Monday through Friday early voting will be in the Texan, there was a conflict for the Saturday and Sunday dates, when it will be moved to the Elections Office on Larkin.
“I talked to the Secretary of State and that’s fine. We just have to post notice,” Ludke said. “It’s not my ideal situation, but it will work.”
The Texan, owned by the City of Athens, provides a much larger venue.
The other early voting locations are in Chandler, LaRue and Seven Points.
The first day to vote early, by personal appearance, is Monday, Feb. 14, with the window closing Friday, Feb. 25.
Commissioners also approved judges for the newly re-drawn Voting Tabulation Districts.
The order of candidates on the ballots for the two parties can be seen on the Henderson County website.
In other activity, Commissioners:
re-appointed two members for Emergency Services District No. 1, located in Trinidad. James Cook and Mike Erwin were given new two-year terms, ending Dec. 31, 2023;
renewed the county contract with the State of Texas Federal Surplus, for purchasing of items;
approved a right-of-way permit for Leagueville Water Supply Corporation to bore a two inch line under County Road 3613;
approved a bid for a pre-owned motor grader for Precinct 3;
approved payment of 2022 bills totaling $25,219.44 and
approved 2021 bills totaling $214,809.03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.