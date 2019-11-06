The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal contract on Tuesday that will allow an assessment of election security in the county.
The study is expected to be complete in time to make needed adjustments before the 2020 General Election. Gene Moore of AT&T, provider of the assessments explained the program.
"This particular assessment was provided through a HAVA funding grant that was received in March of 2018," Moore said.
The state chose to use the money to provide funds to individual counties and leave it to them to decide the best way to shore up their election security.
The program was voluntary at the beginning, but was made mandatory in the last executive session.
Moore said the program involves an on-site visit to the county.
"We will send a team out here for a day or two to sit down with elections personnel," Moore said.
The ESA evaluates the policies, processes, technology, and staff involved in the elections process at the county level. The county receives a scorecard that outlines high-level security concerns, recommendations, and a detailed report to support the findings, Moore said.
More said assessments will be done on about 230 counties. They expect to have the results by the second quarter of 2020, allowing some time to maker remediation of the areas where corrections are needed by the November presidential election.
Commissioners also voted to:
• approve a refund of $2,765.36 from the Henderson County Tax Office;
• set a speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour on a 900 yard stretch of County Road 4608,
• transfer a desk and two filing cabinets to the District Attorney's Office and two chairs to the Treasurer's Office from county surplus;
• vote for Maurice Cox as the Henderson County Appraisal District Place 1;
• renew a contract with 5 Star for meals at the Henderson County Jail at a cost of $1.09 per meal;
• enter a special road use agreement and permit to RPMs Construction and
• authorize paying bills totaling $314,756.36 for 2019 bills and $245,396 for 2020 bills.
